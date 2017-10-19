Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)
RLCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
551.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|119,104.00
|165,840.00
|82,105.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|189,160.00
|189,160.00
|189,160.00
|110,658.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|209,900.00
|209,900.00
|209,900.00
|110,237.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|43.64
|46.97
|39.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|54.04
|59.38
|48.70
|48.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|62.34
|68.28
|56.40
|65.94
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|36,310.00
|38,950.00
|2,640.00
|7.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|26,730.00
|39,640.00
|12,910.00
|48.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|15,300.00
|24,500.00
|9,200.00
|60.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|15,930.00
|24,370.00
|8,440.00
|52.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|14,750.00
|14,180.00
|570.00
|3.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|119,104.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|189,160.00
|189,160.00
|189,160.00
|138,534.00
|110,658.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|209,900.00
|209,900.00
|175,273.00
|148,300.00
|110,237.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43.64
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|54.04
|54.04
|54.04
|53.81
|48.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|62.34
|62.34
|60.99
|61.43
|65.94
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing
- BRIEF-India's Reliance General Insurance files for IPO
- BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Money signs 3 bln rupees agreement with IREDA
- Indian shares fall 1 pct; banks top drag
- BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO