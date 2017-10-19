Edition:
Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)

RLCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

551.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.95 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs558.20
Open
Rs555.00
Day's High
Rs561.65
Day's Low
Rs547.00
Volume
1,107,197
Avg. Vol
4,644,246
52-wk High
Rs879.90
52-wk Low
Rs407.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 119,104.00 165,840.00 82,105.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 189,160.00 189,160.00 189,160.00 110,658.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 209,900.00 209,900.00 209,900.00 110,237.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 43.64 46.97 39.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 54.04 59.38 48.70 48.46
Year Ending Mar-19 2 62.34 68.28 56.40 65.94

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 36,310.00 38,950.00 2,640.00 7.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 26,730.00 39,640.00 12,910.00 48.30
Quarter Ending Jun-15 15,300.00 24,500.00 9,200.00 60.13
Quarter Ending Mar-15 15,930.00 24,370.00 8,440.00 52.98
Quarter Ending Sep-14 14,750.00 14,180.00 570.00 3.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 119,104.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 189,160.00 189,160.00 189,160.00 138,534.00 110,658.00
Year Ending Mar-19 209,900.00 209,900.00 175,273.00 148,300.00 110,237.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 43.64 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 54.04 54.04 54.04 53.81 48.46
Year Ending Mar-19 62.34 62.34 60.99 61.43 65.94

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

