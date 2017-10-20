Reunert Ltd (RLOJ.J)
RLOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,000.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
7,000.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-75.00 (-1.06%)
-75.00 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
7,075.00
7,075.00
Open
7,075.00
7,075.00
Day's High
7,075.00
7,075.00
Day's Low
7,000.00
7,000.00
Volume
582,569
582,569
Avg. Vol
260,840
260,840
52-wk High
7,768.00
7,768.00
52-wk Low
5,999.00
5,999.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings