Reinet Investments SCA (RNIJ.J)
RNIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
29,000.00ZAc
30 Nov 2017
29,000.00ZAc
30 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
29,000.00
29,000.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,517,739
3,517,739
52-wk High
29,972.00
29,972.00
52-wk Low
2,532.00
2,532.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- UPDATE 1-Richemont expects profit jump as trading improves
- CORRECTED-Richemont says expects 80 percent jump in half year profit
- Richemont hires former LVMH HR head to bolster management team
- CORRECTED-Richemont hires former LVMH HR head to bolster management team
- UPDATE 2-Luxury goods maker Hermes sees risk from strong euro after record first half