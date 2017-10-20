Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,103.00 1,103.00 1,103.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 4,220.32 4,332.00 4,183.00 4,193.98 Year Ending Dec-18 14 4,442.59 4,627.00 4,308.24 4,436.81 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 5.87 6.61 4.89 5.68 Year Ending Dec-18 14 6.49 7.48 5.69 6.18 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.80 17.00 16.61 15.40