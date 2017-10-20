Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)
ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.40 (+0.33%)
€0.40 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€121.50
€121.50
Open
€121.80
€121.80
Day's High
€122.30
€122.30
Day's Low
€120.75
€120.75
Volume
146,212
146,212
Avg. Vol
100,355
100,355
52-wk High
€129.00
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50
€84.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.87
|1.86
|1.86
|1.87
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,103.00
|1,103.00
|1,103.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|4,220.32
|4,332.00
|4,183.00
|4,193.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|4,442.59
|4,627.00
|4,308.24
|4,436.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|5.87
|6.61
|4.89
|5.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|6.49
|7.48
|5.69
|6.18
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.80
|17.00
|16.61
|15.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,041.00
|1,015.00
|26.00
|2.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,019.50
|1,066.00
|46.50
|4.56
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,067.00
|1,050.00
|17.00
|1.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|888.00
|910.00
|22.00
|2.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|850.00
|845.00
|5.00
|0.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,103.00
|1,086.00
|1,086.00
|1,086.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,220.32
|4,253.72
|4,256.39
|4,264.01
|4,193.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,442.59
|4,486.15
|4,487.31
|4,498.45
|4,436.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.87
|5.90
|5.87
|5.88
|5.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.49
|6.54
|6.51
|6.52
|6.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|6
|1
|7
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|6
|1
|7
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|5
|3
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|5
|2
|6
- BRIEF-Teleperformance sees 2017 financial objectives confirmed
- BRIEF-Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to 116 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29