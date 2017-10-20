Edition:
Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.40 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€121.50
Open
€121.80
Day's High
€122.30
Day's Low
€120.75
Volume
146,212
Avg. Vol
100,355
52-wk High
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.87 1.86 1.86 1.87

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,103.00 1,103.00 1,103.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 4,220.32 4,332.00 4,183.00 4,193.98
Year Ending Dec-18 14 4,442.59 4,627.00 4,308.24 4,436.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 5.87 6.61 4.89 5.68
Year Ending Dec-18 14 6.49 7.48 5.69 6.18
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.80 17.00 16.61 15.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,041.00 1,015.00 26.00 2.50
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,019.50 1,066.00 46.50 4.56
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,067.00 1,050.00 17.00 1.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 888.00 910.00 22.00 2.48
Quarter Ending Jun-16 850.00 845.00 5.00 0.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,103.00 1,086.00 1,086.00 1,086.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,220.32 4,253.72 4,256.39 4,264.01 4,193.98
Year Ending Dec-18 4,442.59 4,486.15 4,487.31 4,498.45 4,436.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.87 5.90 5.87 5.88 5.68
Year Ending Dec-18 6.49 6.54 6.51 6.52 6.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 6 1 7
Year Ending Dec-18 2 6 1 7
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 3 5 3 5
Year Ending Dec-18 2 5 2 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

