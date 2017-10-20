Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 3 1,615.00 1,671.00 1,531.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,586.93 1,767.00 1,406.86 -- Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,910.14 1,948.43 1,852.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 1.63 1.77 1.54 -- Year Ending Dec-17 4 2.00 2.60 1.50 -- Year Ending Dec-18 4 2.78 3.96 1.60 --