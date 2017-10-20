Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)
ROTH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
30.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
30.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.07 (-0.23%)
€-0.07 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
€30.57
€30.57
Open
€30.60
€30.60
Day's High
€30.92
€30.92
Day's Low
€30.35
€30.35
Volume
35,552
35,552
Avg. Vol
29,259
29,259
52-wk High
€32.70
€32.70
52-wk Low
€20.50
€20.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|1,615.00
|1,671.00
|1,531.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,586.93
|1,767.00
|1,406.86
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1,910.14
|1,948.43
|1,852.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|1.63
|1.77
|1.54
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2.00
|2.60
|1.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2.78
|3.96
|1.60
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,615.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,586.93
|1,586.93
|1,586.93
|1,767.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,910.14
|1,910.14
|1,910.14
|1,891.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.00
|2.00
|2.05
|2.03
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.78
|2.78
|2.78
|2.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Rothschild & Co Q1 revenue up at 409 million euros
- Exclusive: Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond - sources
- RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond -sources
- UPDATE 1-Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond -sources
- Exclusive: Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond -sources