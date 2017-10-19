Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)
RPOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
39.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.38%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.05
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|26,141.70
|27,551.00
|24,455.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|107,563.00
|113,712.00
|102,003.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|114,631.00
|140,001.00
|102,391.00
|112,655.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|116,862.00
|153,658.00
|98,300.00
|111,964.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1.05
|1.10
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|4.52
|5.20
|4.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|4.75
|5.80
|3.70
|5.31
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|5.05
|6.60
|4.10
|5.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|26,640.00
|26,352.40
|287.60
|1.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26,141.70
|24,664.90
|1,476.77
|5.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|27,003.30
|24,563.10
|2,440.23
|9.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|24,745.40
|20,823.40
|3,921.96
|15.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|28,225.70
|23,602.30
|4,623.39
|16.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26,141.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|107,563.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|114,631.00
|113,909.00
|113,435.00
|113,435.00
|112,655.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|116,862.00
|117,238.00
|116,327.00
|116,327.00
|111,964.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings