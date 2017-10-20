RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)
RPS.L on London Stock Exchange
290.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|564.39
|571.47
|557.30
|552.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|606.63
|658.10
|577.00
|560.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|17.13
|17.54
|16.50
|14.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|18.84
|19.58
|17.90
|16.04
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|564.39
|564.39
|549.85
|549.85
|552.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|606.63
|606.63
|596.03
|596.03
|560.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17.13
|17.13
|17.04
|17.04
|14.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18.84
|18.84
|18.78
|18.78
|16.04
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0