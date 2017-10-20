Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)
RRS.L on London Stock Exchange
7,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
7,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-95.00 (-1.27%)
-95.00 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
7,490.00
7,490.00
Open
7,460.00
7,460.00
Day's High
7,490.00
7,490.00
Day's Low
7,390.00
7,390.00
Volume
367,231
367,231
Avg. Vol
493,475
493,475
52-wk High
8,255.00
8,255.00
52-wk Low
5,410.00
5,410.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.76
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|8
|7
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.04
|2.00
|2.04
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|351.16
|426.79
|288.38
|342.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|355.64
|445.91
|297.29
|366.73
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|1,285.83
|1,360.40
|1,255.34
|1,347.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1,301.57
|1,403.90
|1,214.48
|1,339.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.76
|0.90
|0.61
|1.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0.78
|0.99
|0.60
|1.29
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|3.31
|4.04
|2.86
|4.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|3.83
|5.43
|2.59
|4.22
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.52
|20.50
|2.90
|22.61
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|339.88
|336.79
|3.09
|0.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|305.48
|316.71
|11.23
|3.68
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|356.03
|356.39
|0.36
|0.10
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|333.51
|300.00
|33.51
|10.05
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|288.46
|276.84
|11.62
|4.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.70
|0.88
|0.18
|25.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.55
|0.73
|0.18
|33.63
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.96
|0.83
|0.13
|13.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.82
|0.69
|0.13
|15.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.65
|0.52
|0.13
|19.42
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|351.16
|351.16
|353.19
|335.03
|342.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|355.64
|355.64
|355.64
|316.12
|366.73
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,285.83
|1,284.52
|1,307.80
|1,270.25
|1,347.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,301.57
|1,301.51
|1,305.53
|1,300.84
|1,339.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.76
|0.76
|0.77
|0.76
|1.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|1.29
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.31
|3.30
|3.29
|3.24
|4.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.83
|3.83
|3.87
|3.90
|4.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|5
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|5
|2
