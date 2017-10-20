Edition:
United States

RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)

RSA.L on London Stock Exchange

641.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

15.00 (+2.40%)
Prev Close
626.00
Open
628.00
Day's High
644.50
Day's Low
626.50
Volume
5,677,797
Avg. Vol
3,146,593
52-wk High
672.50
52-wk Low
511.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.58 2.63

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 6,795.68 6,966.37 6,610.00 6,440.17
Year Ending Dec-18 10 6,930.48 7,211.08 6,648.00 6,493.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 41.15 47.93 31.68 42.09
Year Ending Dec-18 15 51.19 57.00 44.70 47.34
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.60 15.00 12.20 17.13

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 2,217.00 2,274.00 57.00 2.57
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,909.00 1,944.00 35.00 1.83
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,996.00 2,087.00 91.00 4.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,795.68 6,794.28 6,779.48 6,685.53 6,440.17
Year Ending Dec-18 6,930.48 6,929.08 6,880.89 6,845.60 6,493.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 41.15 41.40 43.22 43.36 42.09
Year Ending Dec-18 51.19 51.18 51.69 51.84 47.34

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

RSA Insurance Group PLC News

» More RSA.L News