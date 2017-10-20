RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 6,795.68 6,966.37 6,610.00 6,440.17 Year Ending Dec-18 10 6,930.48 7,211.08 6,648.00 6,493.63 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 15 41.15 47.93 31.68 42.09 Year Ending Dec-18 15 51.19 57.00 44.70 47.34 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.60 15.00 12.20 17.13