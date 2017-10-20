Edition:
Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)

RSW.L on London Stock Exchange

4,796.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

86.00 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
4,710.00
Open
4,725.00
Day's High
4,881.00
Day's Low
4,550.00
Volume
217,836
Avg. Vol
90,315
52-wk High
5,030.00
52-wk Low
2,355.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 4 5 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 3 2 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.40 3.20 3.00 3.10

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2 141.00 150.00 132.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 10 523.95 533.00 500.20 --
Year Ending Jun-18 10 577.80 606.37 541.30 526.09
Year Ending Jun-19 10 623.52 649.13 577.00 565.14
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 10 118.18 125.65 108.50 --
Year Ending Jun-18 10 145.12 155.73 120.20 122.60
Year Ending Jun-19 10 161.00 176.74 142.90 137.83
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.28 10.26 6.30 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 141.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 523.95 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 577.80 577.80 578.02 576.68 526.09
Year Ending Jun-19 623.52 623.52 624.43 623.22 565.14
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 118.18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 145.12 145.12 145.12 142.09 122.60
Year Ending Jun-19 161.00 161.00 161.18 158.10 137.83

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 1

