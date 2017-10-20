Edition:
United States

Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)

RTN.L on London Stock Exchange

300.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
301.90
Open
300.30
Day's High
304.20
Day's Low
298.70
Volume
272,926
Avg. Vol
764,668
52-wk High
393.60
52-wk Low
281.36

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.59 2.59 2.56 2.56

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 669.83 683.20 655.61 696.61
Year Ending Dec-18 16 691.65 713.90 654.26 733.64
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 21.87 23.22 20.29 29.31
Year Ending Dec-18 17 22.67 24.17 19.09 30.84
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -4.76 -3.80 -5.71 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 669.83 669.83 670.52 669.64 696.61
Year Ending Dec-18 691.65 691.65 692.98 692.40 733.64
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21.87 21.87 21.96 22.09 29.31
Year Ending Dec-18 22.67 22.67 22.77 23.39 30.84

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Restaurant Group PLC News

