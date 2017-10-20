Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 2,326.10 2,421.00 2,208.25 2,336.22 Year Ending Dec-18 12 2,325.81 2,415.00 2,265.96 2,396.65 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 12.03 12.35 11.55 11.85 Year Ending Dec-18 14 13.16 13.66 12.39 12.66 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.72 10.15 9.31 16.62