Rubis SCA (RUBF.PA)
RUBF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
53.77EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
€53.89
Open
€54.00
Day's High
€54.48
Day's Low
€53.68
Volume
76,696
Avg. Vol
175,223
52-wk High
€56.88
52-wk Low
€36.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|7
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.73
|1.82
|1.80
|1.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|3,829.68
|4,025.60
|3,651.70
|3,436.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|4,263.59
|4,586.26
|3,977.00
|3,563.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|2.75
|3.10
|2.57
|2.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|3.10
|3.50
|2.89
|2.57
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.40
|12.40
|12.40
|7.60
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|734.00
|678.30
|55.70
|7.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|747.00
|684.30
|62.70
|8.39
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|648.20
|702.10
|53.90
|8.32
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|646.00
|602.70
|43.30
|6.70
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,829.68
|3,829.28
|3,829.28
|3,804.85
|3,436.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,263.59
|4,260.89
|4,260.89
|4,217.33
|3,563.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.75
|2.76
|2.75
|2.72
|2.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.10
|3.09
|3.10
|3.05
|2.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1