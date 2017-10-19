Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 956.83 956.83 956.83 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 3,291.38 3,291.38 3,291.38 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 3,659.16 3,659.16 3,659.16 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 4,029.18 4,029.18 4,029.18 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6.16 6.16 6.16 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 18.72 18.72 18.72 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 21.88 21.88 21.88 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 26.72 26.72 26.72 --