Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)

RWA.L on London Stock Exchange

582.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.50 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
585.00
Open
582.50
Day's High
585.00
Day's Low
582.50
Volume
14,480
Avg. Vol
142,789
52-wk High
605.00
52-wk Low
316.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,195.43 1,238.68 1,152.00 994.83
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,316.34 1,426.02 1,192.00 1,092.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 33.77 37.09 32.30 24.12
Year Ending Dec-18 5 38.28 44.34 34.90 27.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.63 22.63 22.63 10.62

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,195.43 1,195.43 1,200.60 1,200.60 994.83
Year Ending Dec-18 1,316.34 1,316.34 1,294.93 1,294.93 1,092.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 33.77 33.77 31.94 31.94 24.12
Year Ending Dec-18 38.28 38.28 35.84 35.84 27.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

