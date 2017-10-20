Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,195.43 1,238.68 1,152.00 994.83 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,316.34 1,426.02 1,192.00 1,092.73 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 33.77 37.09 32.30 24.12 Year Ending Dec-18 5 38.28 44.34 34.90 27.35 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.63 22.63 22.63 10.62