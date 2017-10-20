Edition:
RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE)

RWEG_p.DE on Xetra

16.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
€16.01
Open
€15.96
Day's High
€16.27
Day's Low
€15.96
Volume
82,601
Avg. Vol
85,497
52-wk High
€16.27
52-wk Low
€8.28

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 8 9
(3) HOLD 12 12 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.54 2.54 2.37 2.41

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 14,007.90 14,007.90 14,007.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 45,882.50 49,125.00 43,132.00 45,680.90
Year Ending Dec-18 23 45,406.90 49,374.10 35,630.00 45,636.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 1.97 2.17 1.76 1.12
Year Ending Dec-18 24 1.69 2.20 1.39 1.06
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.55 16.57 9.00 -22.64

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,252.00 10,027.00 225.01 2.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,106.30 13,294.00 187.69 1.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,900.90 12,624.00 2,276.94 15.28
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,149.00 9,308.00 841.00 8.29
Quarter Ending Jun-16 9,373.00 10,241.00 868.00 9.26
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.16 1.12 0.04 3.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.90 0.89 0.01 1.11
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1.04 1.39 0.35 33.65
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.86 0.94 0.08 8.80
Quarter Ending Sep-15 -0.13 0.01 0.14 -107.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14,007.90 14,007.90 14,007.90 14,007.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 45,882.50 45,882.50 45,776.30 46,090.30 45,680.90
Year Ending Dec-18 45,406.90 45,406.90 45,570.00 45,883.10 45,636.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.97 1.97 1.95 1.90 1.12
Year Ending Dec-18 1.69 1.69 1.69 1.68 1.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

