Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 92.00 92.00 92.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 3 273.45 334.00 210.00 322.71 Year Ending Dec-18 3 257.73 381.00 186.60 324.82 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.09 -0.09 -0.10 -0.24 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.09 Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.89 -0.88 -0.90 -0.83 Year Ending Dec-18 3 -0.04 0.01 -0.13 -0.62