Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)

S.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
$1.35
Open
$1.36
Day's High
$1.47
Day's Low
$1.36
Volume
1,942,903
Avg. Vol
678,172
52-wk High
$1.67
52-wk Low
$0.74

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.09 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.75 2.80 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 92.00 92.00 92.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3 273.45 334.00 210.00 322.71
Year Ending Dec-18 3 257.73 381.00 186.60 324.82
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.09 -0.09 -0.10 -0.24
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.09
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.89 -0.88 -0.90 -0.83
Year Ending Dec-18 3 -0.04 0.01 -0.13 -0.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 83.30 76.80 6.50 7.80
Quarter Ending Mar-17 84.10 72.40 11.70 13.91
Quarter Ending Dec-16 71.70 70.50 1.20 1.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 80.85 58.50 22.35 27.64
Quarter Ending Jun-16 92.20 74.90 17.30 18.76
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.08 -0.34 0.26 -326.60
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.19 -0.28 0.09 -49.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.22 -0.28 0.06 -29.51
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.26 -0.35 0.09 -35.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.31 -0.39 0.08 -25.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 92.00 92.00 92.00 92.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 273.45 273.45 273.13 273.13 322.71
Year Ending Dec-18 257.73 257.73 258.66 258.66 324.82
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.09 -0.09 -0.10 -0.10 -0.24
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.00 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 -0.09
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.89 -0.89 -0.94 -0.94 -0.83
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.04 -0.04 -0.12 -0.12 -0.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

