South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 13 6,914.07 7,244.00 6,620.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 10 7,082.85 7,660.00 6,752.00 6,320.02 Year Ending Jun-19 10 7,165.00 7,824.00 6,531.00 6,576.08 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 14 0.22 0.25 0.16 -- Year Ending Jun-18 12 0.21 0.29 0.10 0.10 Year Ending Jun-19 12 0.18 0.24 0.09 0.10