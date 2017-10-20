Edition:
South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

S32J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,354.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
3,351.00
Open
3,380.00
Day's High
3,406.00
Day's Low
3,349.00
Volume
2,088,166
Avg. Vol
1,103,774
52-wk High
3,636.00
52-wk Low
2,304.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 5 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.33 3.00 2.86 2.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 13 6,914.07 7,244.00 6,620.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 10 7,082.85 7,660.00 6,752.00 6,320.02
Year Ending Jun-19 10 7,165.00 7,824.00 6,531.00 6,576.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 14 0.22 0.25 0.16 --
Year Ending Jun-18 12 0.21 0.29 0.10 0.10
Year Ending Jun-19 12 0.18 0.24 0.09 0.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 6,914.07 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 7,082.85 7,109.19 6,862.42 6,953.33 6,320.02
Year Ending Jun-19 7,165.00 7,242.88 7,170.05 7,230.47 6,576.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 0.22 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0.21 0.20 0.18 0.18 0.10
Year Ending Jun-19 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.18 0.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 4 8 0
Year Ending Jun-19 3 1 6 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 2 9 0
Year Ending Jun-19 3 1 6 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

South32 Ltd News

