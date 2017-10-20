Edition:
Safran SA (SAF.PA)

SAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

86.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.83 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€85.51
Open
€85.66
Day's High
€86.38
Day's Low
€85.58
Volume
980,212
Avg. Vol
857,180
52-wk High
€87.37
52-wk Low
€59.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 13 13 13 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.61 2.61 2.64 2.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 16,300.10 17,766.60 15,822.30 18,387.40
Year Ending Dec-18 21 19,007.40 22,853.00 16,649.80 19,426.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.25 5.70 3.55 3.99
Year Ending Dec-18 19 4.49 4.84 4.15 4.49
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.31 6.60 6.04 9.07

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 11,999.00 3,386.00 8,613.00 71.78
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,810.50 2,728.00 82.50 2.94
Quarter Ending Jun-11 2,923.00 2,941.00 18.00 0.62
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2,598.00 2,681.00 83.00 3.19

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16,300.10 16,296.50 16,297.50 16,337.00 18,387.40
Year Ending Dec-18 19,007.40 18,996.80 18,991.40 19,097.50 19,426.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.25 4.25 4.25 4.24 3.99
Year Ending Dec-18 4.49 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Safran SA News

