Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 22 16,300.10 17,766.60 15,822.30 18,387.40 Year Ending Dec-18 21 19,007.40 22,853.00 16,649.80 19,426.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.25 5.70 3.55 3.99 Year Ending Dec-18 19 4.49 4.84 4.15 4.49 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.31 6.60 6.04 9.07