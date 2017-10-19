Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)
SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
199.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.50 (-3.16%)
Rs-6.50 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|16,474.90
|16,474.90
|16,474.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|23.96
|28.40
|19.52
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,849.00
|4,061.20
|212.20
|5.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|3,970.10
|3,545.40
|424.70
|10.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|3,823.05
|3,594.20
|228.85
|5.99
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3,637.79
|3,690.00
|52.21
|1.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|3,729.23
|3,729.30
|0.07
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|5.19
|3.94
|1.25
|24.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|3.14
|3.77
|0.63
|20.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3.21
|3.04
|0.17
|5.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|2.01
|2.88
|0.88
|43.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|3.30
|2.64
|0.66
|20.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16,474.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23.96
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--