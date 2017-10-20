Edition:
Sappi Ltd (SAPJ.J)

SAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
9,300.00
Open
9,321.00
Day's High
9,416.00
Day's Low
9,273.00
Volume
1,355,587
Avg. Vol
2,147,129
52-wk High
10,543.00
52-wk Low
7,156.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 5,268.84 5,301.00 5,216.18 5,007.48
Year Ending Sep-18 5 5,395.21 5,591.00 5,017.86 4,891.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 0.60 0.61 0.59 0.58
Year Ending Sep-18 5 0.61 0.66 0.58 0.60
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.50 4.50 4.50 18.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,211.00 1,260.00 49.00 4.05
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,281.68 1,316.00 34.32 2.68
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,430.93 1,340.00 90.93 6.35
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,365.10 1,223.00 142.10 10.41
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,392.08 1,294.00 98.08 7.05

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 5,268.84 5,265.00 5,256.00 5,229.97 5,007.48
Year Ending Sep-18 5,395.21 5,395.21 5,318.01 5,261.19 4,891.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

