Sartorius AG (SATG_p.DE)
SATG_p.DE on Xetra
79.36EUR
20 Oct 2017
79.36EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.99 (+1.26%)
€0.99 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
€78.37
€78.37
Open
€78.34
€78.34
Day's High
€79.60
€79.60
Day's Low
€78.34
€78.34
Volume
99,792
99,792
Avg. Vol
90,509
90,509
52-wk High
€94.34
€94.34
52-wk Low
€63.65
€63.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|15.33
|21.60
|10.70
|15.33
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|257.70
|258.10
|0.40
|0.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|237.00
|246.50
|9.50
|4.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|242.85
|243.10
|0.25
|0.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|225.10
|223.10
|2.00
|0.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|229.77
|230.00
|0.23
|0.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.38
|1.31
|0.07
|5.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1.08
|1.13
|0.05
|4.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|1.14
|1.02
|0.12
|10.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.93
|0.82
|0.11
|11.35
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|1.00
|1.05
|0.04
|4.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings