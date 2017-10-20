Edition:
Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)

SBKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

16,901.35ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-145.65 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
17,047.00
Open
16,975.00
Day's High
17,100.00
Day's Low
16,649.00
Volume
2,941,050
Avg. Vol
3,673,977
52-wk High
17,199.00
52-wk Low
13,401.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.58 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 106,429.00 129,932.00 93,037.00 114,073.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10 112,828.00 138,094.00 100,017.00 124,128.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,560.30 1,594.40 1,515.00 1,542.55
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,680.28 1,751.00 1,627.00 1,721.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.93 9.00 8.85 8.87

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 106,429.00 107,060.00 107,060.00 109,134.00 114,073.00
Year Ending Dec-18 112,828.00 113,610.00 113,668.00 116,954.00 124,128.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,560.30 1,560.38 1,562.38 1,554.86 1,542.55
Year Ending Dec-18 1,680.28 1,680.45 1,677.80 1,674.03 1,721.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Standard Bank Group Ltd News

