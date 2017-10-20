Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)
SBKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
16,901.35ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.58
|2.58
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|106,429.00
|129,932.00
|93,037.00
|114,073.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|112,828.00
|138,094.00
|100,017.00
|124,128.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,560.30
|1,594.40
|1,515.00
|1,542.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1,680.28
|1,751.00
|1,627.00
|1,721.44
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.93
|9.00
|8.85
|8.87
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|106,429.00
|107,060.00
|107,060.00
|109,134.00
|114,073.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|112,828.00
|113,610.00
|113,668.00
|116,954.00
|124,128.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,560.30
|1,560.38
|1,562.38
|1,554.86
|1,542.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,680.28
|1,680.45
|1,677.80
|1,674.03
|1,721.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
