Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)

SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
Rs68.60
Open
Rs68.60
Day's High
Rs68.70
Day's Low
Rs66.60
Volume
834,432
Avg. Vol
2,567,771
52-wk High
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 96,864.10 100,317.00 93,411.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 100,954.00 104,299.00 96,549.00 98,413.90
Year Ending Mar-19 3 109,563.00 120,806.00 101,119.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 7.10 13.00 3.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 8.70 10.30 7.10 13.73
Year Ending Mar-19 3 10.50 12.50 8.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 22,858.00 23,041.00 183.00 0.80
Quarter Ending Dec-15 20,365.00 20,671.10 306.10 1.50
Quarter Ending Jun-15 18,959.00 19,128.60 169.60 0.89
Quarter Ending Mar-15 20,597.00 22,173.70 1,576.70 7.65
Quarter Ending Dec-14 19,085.00 13,176.80 5,908.20 30.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 5.00 -1.78 6.78 135.60
Quarter Ending Sep-14 8.04 5.05 2.99 37.19
Quarter Ending Jun-14 7.73 7.77 0.04 0.52
Quarter Ending Mar-14 7.83 6.58 1.25 15.96
Quarter Ending Dec-13 8.22 6.31 1.91 23.24

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 96,864.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 100,954.00 100,954.00 100,954.00 100,954.00 98,413.90
Year Ending Mar-19 109,563.00 109,563.00 109,563.00 109,563.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 7.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8.70 8.70 8.70 8.70 13.73
Year Ending Mar-19 10.50 10.50 10.77 10.77 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Syndicate Bank Ltd News

