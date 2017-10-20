Edition:
Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA (SCAR3.SA)

SCAR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

39.05BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.30 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
R$ 39.35
Open
R$ 38.96
Day's High
R$ 39.15
Day's Low
R$ 38.92
Volume
20,900
Avg. Vol
38,021
52-wk High
R$ 41.49
52-wk Low
R$ 24.52

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 278.85 280.00 277.70 357.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 295.50 298.00 293.00 397.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.34 0.35 0.32 1.59
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.83 0.84 0.82 2.18

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 69.65 109.39 39.74 57.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 73.00 68.93 4.07 5.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 71.55 76.74 5.19 7.26
Quarter Ending Sep-16 71.00 69.60 1.40 1.97
Quarter Ending Mar-16 72.47 78.14 5.67 7.82
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.01 -0.01 0.02 210.00
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.98 0.50 0.48 49.39
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.75 0.38 0.37 49.33
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.40 0.38 0.02 4.75
Quarter Ending Dec-13 2.50 0.46 2.04 81.60

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 278.85 278.85 278.85 277.70 357.00
Year Ending Dec-18 295.50 295.50 295.50 293.00 397.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.32 1.59
Year Ending Dec-18 0.83 0.83 0.83 0.84 2.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

