Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA (SCAR3.SA)
SCAR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
39.05BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.30 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
R$ 39.35
Open
R$ 38.96
Day's High
R$ 39.15
Day's Low
R$ 38.92
Volume
20,900
Avg. Vol
38,021
52-wk High
R$ 41.49
52-wk Low
R$ 24.52
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|278.85
|280.00
|277.70
|357.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|295.50
|298.00
|293.00
|397.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.34
|0.35
|0.32
|1.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.83
|0.84
|0.82
|2.18
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|69.65
|109.39
|39.74
|57.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|73.00
|68.93
|4.07
|5.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|71.55
|76.74
|5.19
|7.26
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|71.00
|69.60
|1.40
|1.97
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|72.47
|78.14
|5.67
|7.82
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.02
|210.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.98
|0.50
|0.48
|49.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.75
|0.38
|0.37
|49.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.40
|0.38
|0.02
|4.75
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|2.50
|0.46
|2.04
|81.60
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|278.85
|278.85
|278.85
|277.70
|357.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|295.50
|295.50
|295.50
|293.00
|397.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.32
|1.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.83
|0.83
|0.83
|0.84
|2.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0