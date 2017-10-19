shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 35,415.00 35,415.00 35,415.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 33,707.00 35,840.00 31,574.00 39,627.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 37,056.50 37,070.00 37,043.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-18 2 1.20 4.40 -2.00 7.60 Year Ending Mar-19 2 2.75 5.00 0.50 --