shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)

SCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

90.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
Rs90.90
Open
Rs90.95
Day's High
Rs91.75
Day's Low
Rs89.70
Volume
220,476
Avg. Vol
1,510,334
52-wk High
Rs102.60
52-wk Low
Rs55.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 4.00 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 35,415.00 35,415.00 35,415.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 33,707.00 35,840.00 31,574.00 39,627.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 37,056.50 37,070.00 37,043.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 1.20 4.40 -2.00 7.60
Year Ending Mar-19 2 2.75 5.00 0.50 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 9,306.00 9,812.20 506.20 5.44
Quarter Ending Mar-15 10,829.00 10,283.20 545.80 5.04
Quarter Ending Sep-14 11,128.50 10,843.40 285.10 2.56
Quarter Ending Jun-14 11,290.00 10,577.40 712.60 6.31
Quarter Ending Dec-13 10,807.00 9,981.10 825.90 7.64

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 35,415.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33,707.00 33,707.00 35,840.00 36,406.00 39,627.00
Year Ending Mar-19 37,056.50 37,056.50 37,070.00 37,099.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

