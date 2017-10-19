Edition:
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (SDCH.NS)

SDCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

379.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs378.85
Open
Rs375.55
Day's High
Rs382.50
Day's Low
Rs375.25
Volume
11,263
Avg. Vol
104,941
52-wk High
Rs458.80
52-wk Low
Rs261.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,255.68 3,255.68 3,255.68 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 12,848.60 12,848.60 12,848.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 14,609.30 14,609.30 14,609.30 14,527.60
Year Ending Mar-19 1 16,362.40 16,362.40 16,362.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 14.11 14.11 14.11 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 15.07 15.07 15.07 16.41
Year Ending Mar-19 1 18.13 18.13 18.13 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,802.65 3,288.86 513.79 13.51
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,255.68 3,178.76 76.92 2.36
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,953.08 1,777.56 175.52 8.99

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,255.68 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 12,848.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,609.30 14,609.30 14,609.30 14,609.30 14,527.60
Year Ending Mar-19 16,362.40 16,362.40 16,362.40 16,362.40 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

