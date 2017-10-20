Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)
SDGI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
44.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
44.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.09%)
€-0.04 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€44.48
€44.48
Open
€44.62
€44.62
Day's High
€44.80
€44.80
Day's Low
€44.28
€44.28
Volume
6,925
6,925
Avg. Vol
7,564
7,564
52-wk High
€48.00
€48.00
52-wk Low
€28.46
€28.46
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|2.00
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|2,247.83
|2,266.70
|2,229.00
|2,061.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2,397.07
|2,466.60
|2,328.60
|2,127.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|3.25
|3.36
|3.14
|3.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|3.60
|3.77
|3.38
|2.54
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|-1.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|434.00
|430.70
|3.30
|0.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|365.20
|370.30
|5.10
|1.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|340.00
|337.50
|2.50
|0.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|373.30
|365.70
|7.60
|2.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|294.00
|323.70
|29.70
|10.10
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,247.83
|2,247.83
|2,245.87
|2,245.87
|2,061.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,397.07
|2,397.07
|2,396.73
|2,381.73
|2,127.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings