Schroders PLC (SDR.L)

SDR.L on London Stock Exchange

3,485.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

13.00 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
3,472.00
Open
3,495.00
Day's High
3,509.00
Day's Low
3,483.00
Volume
417,414
Avg. Vol
385,600
52-wk High
3,522.00
52-wk Low
2,712.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 11 9 8 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.35 2.40 2.28

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 462.50 462.50 462.50 462.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 450.50 450.50 450.50 450.50
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,992.16 2,414.00 1,922.19 1,837.09
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2,117.23 2,541.00 1,967.01 1,943.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 205.02 212.97 190.13 183.42
Year Ending Dec-18 20 217.19 225.81 196.19 195.38
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.47 8.52 6.80 3.34

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 267.45 333.40 65.95 24.66
Quarter Ending Sep-11 278.30 290.40 12.10 4.35
Quarter Ending Jun-11 293.70 301.20 7.50 2.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 462.50 462.50 462.50 462.50 462.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 450.50 450.50 450.50 450.50 450.50
Year Ending Dec-17 1,992.16 1,992.07 1,993.30 1,986.02 1,837.09
Year Ending Dec-18 2,117.23 2,105.09 2,104.89 2,101.27 1,943.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 205.02 205.55 205.63 204.31 183.42
Year Ending Dec-18 217.19 216.37 216.80 216.38 195.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0 6 1
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0 8 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0 6 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

