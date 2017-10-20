Schroders PLC (SDRt.L)
SDRt.L on London Stock Exchange
2,501.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,501.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+0.16%)
4.00 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
2,497.00
2,497.00
Open
2,528.00
2,528.00
Day's High
2,529.00
2,529.00
Day's Low
2,501.00
2,501.00
Volume
25,476
25,476
Avg. Vol
41,962
41,962
52-wk High
2,546.70
2,546.70
52-wk Low
2,018.00
2,018.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|11
|9
|8
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.35
|2.40
|2.28
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1,992.16
|2,414.00
|1,922.19
|1,837.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2,117.23
|2,541.00
|1,967.01
|1,943.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|205.02
|212.97
|190.13
|183.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|217.19
|225.81
|196.19
|195.38
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|7.47
|8.52
|6.80
|3.34
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|267.45
|333.40
|65.95
|24.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|278.30
|290.40
|12.10
|4.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|293.70
|301.20
|7.50
|2.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,992.16
|1,992.07
|1,993.30
|1,986.02
|1,837.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,117.23
|2,105.09
|2,104.89
|2,101.27
|1,943.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|205.02
|205.55
|205.63
|204.31
|183.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|217.19
|216.37
|216.80
|216.38
|195.38
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0
|6
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0
|8
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|6
|1
- UPDATE 1-Schroders says nine-month assets up 9 pct to 430 bln stg
- Schroders says nine-month assets up 9 pct to 430 bln stg
- MOVES-Schroders hires new global equities portfolio manager
- EM fund managers move to more exotic currencies as dollar hits lows
- UPDATE 1-EM fund managers move to more exotic currencies as dollar hits lows