SEB SA (SEBF.PA)
SEBF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
163.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€163.65
Open
€163.60
Day's High
€164.30
Day's Low
€162.65
Volume
30,335
Avg. Vol
43,647
52-wk High
€169.90
52-wk Low
€115.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.42
|2.31
|2.31
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|6,535.53
|6,619.00
|6,480.00
|6,424.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|6,847.05
|6,907.00
|6,721.00
|6,756.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|7.82
|8.37
|6.79
|7.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|9.11
|9.60
|8.33
|8.28
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|29.20
|29.20
|29.20
|21.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,497.00
|1,527.00
|30.00
|2.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,632.00
|1,631.70
|0.30
|0.02
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,075.00
|1,049.00
|26.00
|2.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,126.00
|1,127.00
|1.00
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|979.00
|1,024.10
|45.10
|4.61
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,535.53
|6,535.53
|6,531.78
|6,542.51
|6,424.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,847.05
|6,847.05
|6,867.25
|6,871.31
|6,756.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7.82
|7.82
|7.79
|7.77
|7.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9.11
|9.11
|8.97
|8.98
|8.28
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0