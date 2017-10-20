Edition:
SEB SA (SEBF.PA)

SEBF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

163.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€163.65
Open
€163.60
Day's High
€164.30
Day's Low
€162.65
Volume
30,335
Avg. Vol
43,647
52-wk High
€169.90
52-wk Low
€115.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.42 2.31 2.31

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 6,535.53 6,619.00 6,480.00 6,424.81
Year Ending Dec-18 9 6,847.05 6,907.00 6,721.00 6,756.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 7.82 8.37 6.79 7.32
Year Ending Dec-18 10 9.11 9.60 8.33 8.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.20 29.20 29.20 21.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,497.00 1,527.00 30.00 2.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,632.00 1,631.70 0.30 0.02
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,075.00 1,049.00 26.00 2.42
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,126.00 1,127.00 1.00 0.09
Quarter Ending Jun-15 979.00 1,024.10 45.10 4.61

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,535.53 6,535.53 6,531.78 6,542.51 6,424.81
Year Ending Dec-18 6,847.05 6,847.05 6,867.25 6,871.31 6,756.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7.82 7.82 7.79 7.77 7.32
Year Ending Dec-18 9.11 9.11 8.97 8.98 8.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SEB SA News

