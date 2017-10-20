SEB SA (SEBF.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 6,535.53 6,619.00 6,480.00 6,424.81 Year Ending Dec-18 9 6,847.05 6,907.00 6,721.00 6,756.47 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 7.82 8.37 6.79 7.32 Year Ending Dec-18 10 9.11 9.60 8.33 8.28 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.20 29.20 29.20 21.00