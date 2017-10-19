Edition:
United States

SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)

SEQU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs114.45
Open
Rs112.05
Day's High
Rs115.70
Day's Low
Rs112.05
Volume
7,425
Avg. Vol
79,410
52-wk High
Rs152.20
52-wk Low
Rs104.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SeQuent Scientific Ltd News