SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)
SESL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
29.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
29.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.51%)
€-0.15 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
€29.55
€29.55
Open
€29.40
€29.40
Day's High
€29.50
€29.50
Day's Low
€29.29
€29.29
Volume
1,559
1,559
Avg. Vol
7,773
7,773
52-wk High
€35.03
€35.03
52-wk Low
€20.70
€20.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|191.45
|202.00
|180.80
|193.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|235.07
|255.00
|217.00
|225.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.16
|0.64
|-0.65
|0.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.47
|1.05
|-0.57
|1.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|36.10
|36.10
|36.10
|132.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|39.00
|39.60
|0.60
|1.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|42.00
|52.10
|10.10
|24.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|33.00
|32.90
|0.10
|0.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|21.00
|16.20
|4.80
|22.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|16.00
|15.90
|0.10
|0.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|191.45
|191.45
|196.20
|200.18
|193.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|235.07
|235.07
|242.32
|246.73
|225.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|0.51
|0.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.47
|0.47
|0.81
|0.90
|1.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1