Edition:
United States

SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)

SESL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

29.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
€29.55
Open
€29.40
Day's High
€29.50
Day's Low
€29.29
Volume
1,559
Avg. Vol
7,773
52-wk High
€35.03
52-wk Low
€20.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 191.45 202.00 180.80 193.20
Year Ending Dec-18 4 235.07 255.00 217.00 225.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.16 0.64 -0.65 0.84
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.47 1.05 -0.57 1.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 36.10 36.10 36.10 132.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 39.00 39.60 0.60 1.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 42.00 52.10 10.10 24.05
Quarter Ending Mar-16 33.00 32.90 0.10 0.30
Quarter Ending Mar-15 21.00 16.20 4.80 22.86
Quarter Ending Mar-13 16.00 15.90 0.10 0.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 191.45 191.45 196.20 200.18 193.20
Year Ending Dec-18 235.07 235.07 242.32 246.73 225.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.51 0.84
Year Ending Dec-18 0.47 0.47 0.81 0.90 1.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SES-imagotag News