Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 1,108.87 1,133.00 1,045.00 1,083.60 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,156.70 1,205.00 1,075.00 1,134.52 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 1.11 1.29 0.79 1.16 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.30 1.51 1.05 1.23 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.47 10.90 3.30 7.20