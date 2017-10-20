Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)
SFQN.DE on Xetra
16.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.06 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€16.25
Open
€16.27
Day's High
€16.50
Day's Low
€16.18
Volume
105,520
Avg. Vol
110,760
52-wk High
€17.63
52-wk Low
€11.06
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.92
|1.91
|2.08
|2.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|1,108.87
|1,133.00
|1,045.00
|1,083.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1,156.70
|1,205.00
|1,075.00
|1,134.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|1.11
|1.29
|0.79
|1.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1.30
|1.51
|1.05
|1.23
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.47
|10.90
|3.30
|7.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|293.00
|300.30
|7.30
|2.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|274.50
|287.30
|12.80
|4.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|254.00
|252.55
|1.45
|0.57
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|252.25
|255.79
|3.54
|1.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|274.18
|273.70
|0.48
|0.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.22
|0.26
|0.04
|18.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.31
|0.24
|0.07
|22.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.23
|0.26
|0.03
|13.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.30
|0.32
|0.02
|7.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.25
|0.24
|0.01
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,108.87
|1,103.78
|1,094.72
|1,096.51
|1,083.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,156.70
|1,154.84
|1,146.03
|1,146.03
|1,134.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.11
|1.14
|1.16
|1.19
|1.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.30
|1.32
|1.33
|1.33
|1.23
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
- BRIEF-Saf-Holland adjusts outlook for FY 2017
- BRIEF-SAF Holland Q2 EBIT down at 20.6 mln euros
- BRIEF-Saf-Holland Q1 net result up 1.8% to EUR 11.3 mln
- BRIEF-Saf Holland: adjustment of conversion price and ratio of convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12, 2020
- German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27