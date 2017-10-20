Edition:
United States

Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

SGE.L on London Stock Exchange

730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
728.50
Open
732.00
Day's High
737.00
Day's Low
728.50
Volume
1,673,955
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 7 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.47 2.53 2.50 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 16 1,706.66 1,760.00 1,637.80 1,751.06
Year Ending Sep-18 16 1,876.47 1,944.00 1,741.46 1,871.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 18 29.86 31.80 23.90 31.48
Year Ending Sep-18 18 32.71 35.56 27.30 34.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 10.32 13.30 8.68 12.22

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,706.66 1,706.69 1,707.08 1,703.02 1,751.06
Year Ending Sep-18 1,876.47 1,872.66 1,884.26 1,866.90 1,871.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 29.86 29.89 29.92 30.02 31.48
Year Ending Sep-18 32.71 32.79 33.12 33.27 34.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 1 3
Year Ending Sep-18 2 0 2 4
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 3 1 6
Year Ending Sep-18 1 2 2 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sage Group PLC News

» More SGE.L News