Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 10,496.00 10,496.00 10,496.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 39,587.10 40,227.00 38,764.00 38,936.90 Year Ending Dec-18 21 40,731.70 42,215.00 39,581.00 39,924.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 4.73 4.94 4.50 4.47 Year Ending Dec-18 21 5.09 5.45 4.62 4.82 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 7.69 10.08 5.80 9.15