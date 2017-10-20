Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 11 45,175.60 49,919.00 41,314.30 43,763.50 Year Ending Dec-18 12 49,123.70 59,136.80 29,617.80 43,088.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 71.39 71.39 71.39 -- Year Ending Dec-17 8 -29.64 150.98 -100.61 324.95 Year Ending Dec-18 6 169.55 240.20 103.90 310.16 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -21.40 -21.40 -21.40 47.40