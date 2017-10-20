Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)
SGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,674.05ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
7.05 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
1,667.00
Open
1,667.00
Day's High
1,707.00
Day's Low
1,667.00
Volume
11,129,085
Avg. Vol
9,774,177
52-wk High
2,887.58
52-wk Low
1,386.27
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|71.39
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|10
|9
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.77
|3.08
|3.00
|3.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|45,175.60
|49,919.00
|41,314.30
|43,763.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|49,123.70
|59,136.80
|29,617.80
|43,088.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|71.39
|71.39
|71.39
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|-29.64
|150.98
|-100.61
|324.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|169.55
|240.20
|103.90
|310.16
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-21.40
|-21.40
|-21.40
|47.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|45,175.60
|43,575.20
|43,242.40
|43,896.80
|43,763.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|49,123.70
|49,123.70
|48,983.30
|51,298.60
|43,088.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|71.39
|71.39
|71.39
|71.39
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-29.64
|-29.64
|4.47
|101.40
|324.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|169.55
|169.55
|160.79
|166.83
|310.16
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|2
