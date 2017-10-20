Edition:
United States

SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)

SGP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,832.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
1,820.00
Open
1,820.00
Day's High
1,832.00
Day's Low
1,816.00
Volume
173,236
Avg. Vol
235,617
52-wk High
1,859.00
52-wk Low
1,309.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- April 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 11 744.12 752.00 726.90 --
Year Ending Apr-18 11 865.00 890.28 849.00 758.70
Year Ending Apr-19 10 974.47 1,018.55 931.00 842.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 11 84.26 85.54 82.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 11 95.03 98.90 93.57 90.48
Year Ending Apr-19 10 109.46 115.80 101.41 99.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 744.12 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 865.00 864.90 863.56 863.56 758.70
Year Ending Apr-19 974.47 974.34 966.28 962.46 842.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 84.26 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 95.03 95.10 94.71 94.71 90.48
Year Ending Apr-19 109.46 109.52 109.20 109.18 99.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Apr-19 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Apr-19 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SuperGroup PLC News

» More SGP.L News