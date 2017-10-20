Edition:
SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L)

SGRO.L on London Stock Exchange

549.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.50 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
551.50
Open
555.50
Day's High
556.00
Day's Low
549.00
Volume
2,798,781
Avg. Vol
2,790,138
52-wk High
556.50
52-wk Low
384.52

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 4
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 3 3 3 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.63 2.63 2.63 2.68

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 302.22 368.00 259.24 258.20
Year Ending Dec-18 8 326.56 399.00 277.59 287.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 19.37 20.64 18.30 19.05
Year Ending Dec-18 16 21.09 23.32 18.92 20.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.75 10.21 2.20 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 302.22 302.22 299.31 296.84 258.20
Year Ending Dec-18 326.56 326.56 330.82 336.80 287.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19.37 19.37 19.29 19.40 19.05
Year Ending Dec-18 21.09 21.09 20.88 21.08 20.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SEGRO PLC News

