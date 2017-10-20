Edition:
Schaeffler AG (SHA_p.DE)

SHA_p.DE on Xetra

13.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
€13.45
Open
€13.51
Day's High
€13.57
Day's Low
€13.36
Volume
616,961
Avg. Vol
1,083,061
52-wk High
€16.60
52-wk Low
€11.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.39 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.39 2.39 2.47 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,381.93 3,381.93 3,381.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 13,885.30 14,122.50 13,774.80 14,075.00
Year Ending Dec-18 17 14,369.80 14,690.40 14,069.00 14,788.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.39 0.39 0.39 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1.48 1.56 1.40 1.64
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.63 1.76 1.49 1.74
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.10 5.60 4.60 11.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,475.95 3,472.00 3.95 0.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,527.75 3,574.00 46.25 1.31
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,261.00 3,361.00 100.00 3.07
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,297.67 3,265.00 32.67 0.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,435.33 3,369.00 66.33 1.93
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.37 0.31 0.06 15.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.42 0.42 0.00 0.60
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.41 0.28 0.13 31.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.39 0.27 0.12 30.77
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.38 0.37 0.01 2.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,381.93 3,381.93 3,444.96 3,444.96 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13,885.30 13,887.70 13,887.00 13,899.60 14,075.00
Year Ending Dec-18 14,369.80 14,361.50 14,377.60 14,407.70 14,788.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.39 0.39 0.33 0.33 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.48 1.48 1.49 1.51 1.64
Year Ending Dec-18 1.63 1.63 1.63 1.65 1.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

