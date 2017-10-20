Schaeffler AG (SHA_p.DE)
SHA_p.DE on Xetra
13.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
13.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.41%)
€0.05 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
€13.45
€13.45
Open
€13.51
€13.51
Day's High
€13.57
€13.57
Day's Low
€13.36
€13.36
Volume
616,961
616,961
Avg. Vol
1,083,061
1,083,061
52-wk High
€16.60
€16.60
52-wk Low
€11.31
€11.31
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.39
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.39
|2.39
|2.47
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,381.93
|3,381.93
|3,381.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|13,885.30
|14,122.50
|13,774.80
|14,075.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|14,369.80
|14,690.40
|14,069.00
|14,788.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.39
|0.39
|0.39
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|1.48
|1.56
|1.40
|1.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1.63
|1.76
|1.49
|1.74
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|5.10
|5.60
|4.60
|11.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,475.95
|3,472.00
|3.95
|0.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,527.75
|3,574.00
|46.25
|1.31
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,261.00
|3,361.00
|100.00
|3.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,297.67
|3,265.00
|32.67
|0.99
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,435.33
|3,369.00
|66.33
|1.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.37
|0.31
|0.06
|15.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.42
|0.42
|0.00
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.41
|0.28
|0.13
|31.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.39
|0.27
|0.12
|30.77
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.38
|0.37
|0.01
|2.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,381.93
|3,381.93
|3,444.96
|3,444.96
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13,885.30
|13,887.70
|13,887.00
|13,899.60
|14,075.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14,369.80
|14,361.50
|14,377.60
|14,407.70
|14,788.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.39
|0.39
|0.33
|0.33
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.48
|1.48
|1.49
|1.51
|1.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.63
|1.63
|1.63
|1.65
|1.74
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|4
|2