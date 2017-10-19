Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS)
SHEF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,395.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-24.05 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,419.05
Open
Rs1,422.00
Day's High
Rs1,461.00
Day's Low
Rs1,380.00
Volume
1,140
Avg. Vol
8,964
52-wk High
Rs1,589.50
52-wk Low
Rs850.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|20,076.00
|20,076.00
|20,076.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|23,291.00
|23,291.00
|23,291.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|30.50
|30.50
|30.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|45.80
|45.80
|45.80
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20,076.00
|20,076.00
|20,076.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23,291.00
|23,291.00
|23,291.00
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|30.50
|30.50
|30.50
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|45.80
|45.80
|45.80
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0