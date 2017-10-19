South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)
SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.50
Rs32.50
Day's High
Rs32.50
Rs32.50
Day's Low
Rs31.80
Rs31.80
Volume
8,572,870
8,572,870
Avg. Vol
16,751,876
16,751,876
52-wk High
Rs32.95
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79
Rs16.79
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.75
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|4
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.92
|2.10
|2.00
|1.91
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|5,740.00
|6,421.00
|4,548.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|7,326.00
|7,326.00
|7,326.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|23,933.90
|24,563.00
|23,358.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|28,320.80
|29,590.00
|26,147.00
|26,210.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|31,776.40
|34,303.00
|29,102.00
|31,114.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.75
|0.91
|0.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|2.53
|2.90
|1.81
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|2.10
|3.00
|1.30
|3.56
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|3.68
|4.50
|2.90
|4.46
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|6,563.00
|7,836.90
|1,273.90
|19.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,159.00
|6,800.10
|641.10
|10.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,740.00
|5,768.10
|28.10
|0.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,339.50
|6,760.30
|420.80
|6.64
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,643.00
|5,910.80
|267.80
|4.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0.91
|0.02
|0.89
|97.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.00
|0.56
|0.56
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.75
|0.50
|0.25
|33.56
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.86
|0.73
|0.13
|14.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.91
|0.74
|0.16
|18.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,740.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|7,326.00
|7,326.00
|7,355.00
|7,355.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23,933.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28,320.80
|28,302.80
|27,005.10
|26,964.20
|26,210.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|31,776.40
|31,523.70
|30,603.30
|30,481.60
|31,114.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2.53
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2.10
|2.10
|2.85
|2.83
|3.56
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3.68
|3.75
|3.72
|3.64
|4.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|5
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank finds irregularities including misappropriation of funds at a branch
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct