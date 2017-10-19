Edition:
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)

SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

457.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.30 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs459.00
Open
Rs462.00
Day's High
Rs463.95
Day's Low
Rs452.30
Volume
2,168
Avg. Vol
24,364
52-wk High
Rs589.70
52-wk Low
Rs262.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 4.75 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 2
(5) SELL 3 2 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.90 2.67 2.64 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 15,834.20 17,833.00 14,996.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 57,637.80 59,910.00 55,570.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 61,800.60 64,473.00 58,917.00 66,525.10
Year Ending Mar-19 11 68,041.20 71,533.00 61,704.00 67,112.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4.75 6.50 3.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 17.02 20.00 14.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 22.73 29.14 10.30 28.75
Year Ending Mar-19 11 33.95 49.20 23.10 37.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.80 22.80 22.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,921.00 15,365.70 444.72 2.98
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,834.20 15,500.90 333.35 2.11
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,108.00 14,208.80 100.80 0.71
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,978.00 12,567.40 1,410.60 10.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15,109.70 14,024.20 1,085.47 7.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,834.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 57,637.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 61,800.60 61,800.60 62,481.40 62,481.40 66,525.10
Year Ending Mar-19 68,041.20 68,041.20 69,006.10 69,006.10 67,112.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

