Siti Networks Ltd (SITI.NS)
SITI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
24.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs24.95
Open
Rs25.00
Day's High
Rs25.00
Day's Low
Rs24.40
Volume
37,960
Avg. Vol
482,712
52-wk High
Rs41.45
52-wk Low
Rs23.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.00
|4.00
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3,103.00
|3,103.00
|3,103.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|4,208.00
|4,208.00
|4,208.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|11,967.00
|12,138.00
|11,796.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|14,694.50
|15,202.00
|14,187.00
|18,705.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|17,245.00
|18,160.00
|16,330.00
|22,200.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|-1.40
|-1.00
|-1.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|-0.95
|-0.40
|-1.50
|3.55
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|-0.15
|0.40
|-0.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,624.00
|3,649.57
|25.57
|0.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,103.00
|3,255.18
|152.18
|4.90
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,347.00
|2,962.84
|384.16
|11.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,720.00
|2,852.58
|132.58
|4.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,129.00
|2,789.64
|339.36
|10.85
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,103.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4,208.00
|4,208.00
|4,208.00
|4,208.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11,967.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,694.50
|14,694.50
|14,694.50
|14,950.50
|18,705.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17,245.00
|17,245.00
|17,277.70
|19,092.70
|22,200.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-1.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|-0.95
|-0.95
|-0.90
|-0.35
|3.55
|Year Ending Mar-19
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-0.15
|0.90
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0