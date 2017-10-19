Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 4 16,360.80 17,489.10 15,710.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 17,823.00 18,346.00 17,433.00 20,200.20 Year Ending Mar-19 2 20,293.50 20,749.00 19,838.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 93.21 102.96 86.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 113.57 118.50 109.10 128.96 Year Ending Mar-19 2 140.40 147.50 133.30 --