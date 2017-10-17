Edition:
Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)

SKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.52TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1.52TL
Open
1.53TL
Day's High
1.54TL
Day's Low
1.52TL
Volume
6,847,595
Avg. Vol
15,906,545
52-wk High
1.70TL
52-wk Low
1.05TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 183.00 327.26 144.26 78.83
Quarter Ending Jun-15 337.00 352.31 15.31 4.54
Quarter Ending Mar-15 330.00 250.73 79.27 24.02
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1,034.00 310.58 723.42 69.96
Quarter Ending Jun-14 348.00 356.47 8.47 2.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

