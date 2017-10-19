SKF India Ltd (SKFB.NS)
SKFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,538.95INR
19 Oct 2017
1,538.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.80 (-0.31%)
Rs-4.80 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs1,543.75
Rs1,543.75
Open
Rs1,580.00
Rs1,580.00
Day's High
Rs1,580.00
Rs1,580.00
Day's Low
Rs1,526.00
Rs1,526.00
Volume
1,927
1,927
Avg. Vol
22,679
22,679
52-wk High
Rs1,748.50
Rs1,748.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,190.50
Rs1,190.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|12.64
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.54
|2.54
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|6,741.39
|6,995.00
|6,516.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,670.00
|1,670.00
|1,670.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|26,711.80
|28,344.00
|25,853.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|29,185.70
|30,056.70
|28,049.00
|30,370.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|33,129.80
|34,658.80
|30,925.00
|33,721.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|12.64
|13.30
|12.01
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|46.84
|50.05
|43.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|54.39
|57.37
|51.80
|52.71
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|64.07
|73.60
|58.03
|65.18
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|62.90
|62.90
|62.90
|13.77
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,052.60
|6,664.70
|387.90
|5.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,741.39
|6,537.40
|203.99
|3.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,310.80
|6,568.00
|257.20
|4.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,539.57
|6,545.50
|5.93
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,136.37
|6,436.10
|299.73
|4.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,741.39
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,670.00
|1,670.00
|1,670.00
|1,670.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|26,711.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|29,185.70
|29,098.60
|29,362.20
|29,362.20
|30,370.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|33,129.80
|33,335.90
|33,335.90
|33,335.90
|33,721.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings