Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)
SLMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,214.21ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.79 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
7,228.00
Open
7,280.00
Day's High
7,280.00
Day's Low
7,122.00
Volume
5,293,802
Avg. Vol
4,548,222
52-wk High
7,364.00
52-wk Low
5,944.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|50,885.00
|50,885.00
|50,885.00
|50,909.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|55,188.00
|55,188.00
|55,188.00
|56,392.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|457.04
|484.20
|418.00
|500.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|512.90
|544.00
|467.00
|576.67
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|13.14
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|50,885.00
|50,885.00
|50,885.00
|50,885.00
|50,909.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|55,188.00
|55,188.00
|55,188.00
|55,188.00
|56,392.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|457.04
|457.04
|457.04
|460.18
|500.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|512.90
|512.90
|513.10
|510.52
|576.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
