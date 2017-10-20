Edition:
Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)

SLMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,214.21ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.79 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
7,228.00
Open
7,280.00
Day's High
7,280.00
Day's Low
7,122.00
Volume
5,293,802
Avg. Vol
4,548,222
52-wk High
7,364.00
52-wk Low
5,944.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.80 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 50,885.00 50,885.00 50,885.00 50,909.20
Year Ending Dec-18 1 55,188.00 55,188.00 55,188.00 56,392.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 457.04 484.20 418.00 500.07
Year Ending Dec-18 5 512.90 544.00 467.00 576.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.06 13.06 13.06 13.14

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 50,885.00 50,885.00 50,885.00 50,885.00 50,909.20
Year Ending Dec-18 55,188.00 55,188.00 55,188.00 55,188.00 56,392.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 457.04 457.04 457.04 460.18 500.07
Year Ending Dec-18 512.90 512.90 513.10 510.52 576.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sanlam Ltd News

