DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)
SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange
490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.20 (-0.24%)
-1.20 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
491.20
491.20
Open
494.20
494.20
Day's High
494.40
494.40
Day's Low
488.50
488.50
Volume
8,750,720
8,750,720
Avg. Vol
3,287,011
3,287,011
52-wk High
517.00
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90
376.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|April
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.36
|2.21
|2.15
|2.31
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|14
|4,689.53
|4,878.70
|4,412.90
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|14
|5,490.10
|5,865.80
|5,282.00
|4,708.77
|Year Ending Apr-19
|14
|5,875.87
|6,294.40
|5,568.00
|4,853.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|15
|31.44
|34.20
|26.45
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|14
|33.10
|35.20
|26.37
|33.04
|Year Ending Apr-19
|14
|36.54
|39.60
|32.39
|34.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|11.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|4,689.53
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|5,490.10
|5,482.24
|5,450.18
|5,345.79
|4,708.77
|Year Ending Apr-19
|5,875.87
|5,837.02
|5,801.07
|5,667.72
|4,853.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|31.44
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|33.10
|33.07
|32.89
|32.68
|33.04
|Year Ending Apr-19
|36.54
|36.42
|36.07
|35.19
|34.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Apr-19
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Apr-19
|3
|0
|5
|0
- BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy
- DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit
- UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit
- Strong gains from HSBC, miners help FTSE outpace Europe
- BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg