Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)
SMIN.L on London Stock Exchange
1,555.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
18.00 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
1,537.00
Open
1,546.00
Day's High
1,559.00
Day's Low
1,542.00
Volume
1,159,933
Avg. Vol
1,249,839
52-wk High
1,685.00
52-wk Low
1,358.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|July
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|15
|3,294.37
|3,398.00
|3,195.50
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|16
|3,369.25
|3,615.00
|3,271.00
|3,312.99
|Year Ending Jul-19
|16
|3,479.49
|3,670.00
|3,367.10
|3,409.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|15
|94.87
|99.89
|89.90
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|16
|95.47
|100.16
|88.65
|92.93
|Year Ending Jul-19
|16
|101.46
|109.06
|93.41
|95.99
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.42
|9.60
|3.28
|7.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|3,294.37
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|3,369.25
|3,369.25
|3,433.52
|3,434.32
|3,312.99
|Year Ending Jul-19
|3,479.49
|3,479.49
|3,541.40
|3,542.48
|3,409.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|94.87
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|95.47
|95.47
|97.05
|96.99
|92.93
|Year Ending Jul-19
|101.46
|101.46
|102.46
|102.44
|95.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|0
|3
|8
- Smiths Group agrees 207 mln stg pension scheme insurance deal
- BRIEF-Smiths Group says extends pension de-risking
- UPDATE 2-Smiths Group's core revenue slips, shares drop
- British engineer Smiths profit rises on strength in security scanners unit
- BRIEF-OSI Systems to acquire Explosive Trace Detection unit from Smiths Group